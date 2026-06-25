Welcome To The Jungle Music Review: Its Trippy, Mad & Yet Fun! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Musical comedies are a genre that has been ruled by Govinda. After that, it has been Akshay Kumar, who has been hitting the genre continuously with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Desi Boyz, Heyy Baby, Welcome, Housefull, and more! The latest film to join this list clearly is Welcome To The Jungle. There is an inherent charm and effortlessness about Akshay Kumar’s musical comedies, which gets reflected in the songs as well! Remember, Insha Allah, from Welcome? Or Bala from Housefull? Even the hooks stay with you!

Musical comedies in general are a tough nut to crack! You need high-octane club bangers blended with situational madness, and when it is a screen filled with 30+ actors, this task gets herculean! But music composer Anand Raj Anand, along with lyricists Farhad Shamji and Meggha Bali, has understood the assignment for Ahmed Khan’s film pretty well!

Is Welcome To The Jungle the best album of the year? No? Will you remember these songs for decades? Not at all? But will they rule your list for the next party? Definitely yes! And that is what one needs at times!

A soundtrack that delivers the maximum amount of trippy energy possible. It is mad, chaotic, and loud, and the moment Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani show off their moves and tell you “Aaja Mere Sang Nach Le Zara Zara,” you will leave your logic and join the madness!

Till now, the music album has 5 songs, and all of them have a certain kind of infectious energy. Let us dissect them in detail!

Song: O Mere Balam

Lyrics: Farhad Shamji

Singers: KavyaKriti, Saket Bairoliya

Choreographer: Adil Shaikh

Anand Raaj Anand brings back that classic, infectious early-2000s Bollywood rhythm that immediately gets your foot tapping. KavyaKriti and Saket Bairoliya deliver an incredibly breezy performance, perfectly complementing Farhad Shamji’s playful, cheeky lyrics. Adil Shaikh’s choreography is slick and colorful.

Tera Paisa Mera Paisa

Song Composer: Vikram Montrose

Vikram Montrose Singers: Akshay Kumar, Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Rubai, Vikram Montrose

Akshay Kumar, Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Rubai, Vikram Montrose Lyricist: Meggha Bali

Meggha Bali Choreographer: Prince Gupta

This is where the real madness begins. Vikram Montrose crafts a heavy, hip-hop track that revolves entirely around greed in the funniest way possible! Call it a parallel modern-day version of Sabse Bada Rupaiya! You will enjoy it to the core. Meggha Bali’s lyrics are wacky, but the absolute showstopper here is hearing Akshay Kumar return to his rap roots alongside Farhad Bhiwandiwala. Choreographed by Prince Gupta, this song looks suave and dapper!

Deewane Hain

Music Composer & Lyricist: Anand Raaj Anand

Anand Raaj Anand Singers: Amruta Fadnavis, Anand Raaj Anand

Amruta Fadnavis, Anand Raaj Anand Choreographers: Prince Gupta & Rahul Shetty

A massive ensemble dance number designed purely for the single screens! The vocals by Amruta Fadnavis add an unexpected, sharp texture to the track. Prince Gupta and Rahul Shetty create a festival of sorts with their moves. It is chaotic, but in the most entertaining Bollywood way possible.

Ucha Lamba Kad Forever

Original Composer & Lyricist: Anand Raaj Anand

Anand Raaj Anand Song Re-created by: Vikram Montrose

Vikram Montrose Singers: Anand Raaj Anand, Rubai (Original: Anand Raaj Anand, Kalpana Patowary)

Anand Raaj Anand, Rubai (Original: Anand Raaj Anand, Kalpana Patowary) New Lyricist: Meggha Bali

Meggha Bali Choreographer: Adil Shaikh

You simply cannot have a Welcome sequel without its party anthems. Vikram Montrose takes the challenge to recreate this beauty! Thankfully, instead of butchering it he retains the Punjabi core while adding fresh modern beats. A highly energetic rap verse is definitely a high!

Welcome To The Jungle Title Track

Original Composition: Sajid Wajid (Original Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed)

Sajid Wajid (Original Lyrics: Shabbir Ahmed) Song Re-Creation: Vikram Montrose

Vikram Montrose Singers: Shaan, Priya Patidar & Vikram Montrose (Original: Shaan, Soumya Rao, Wajid)

Shaan, Priya Patidar & Vikram Montrose (Original: Shaan, Soumya Rao, Wajid) New Lyrics: Meggha Bali

Re-creating Sajid-Wajid’s iconic Welcome track is a challenge, and Vikram Montrose matches the wildness of the jungle safari and the madness of the cast here! Shaan returns to deliver that nostalgia-heavy, booming vocal performance that immediately connects you to the franchise’s roots. The madness works!

The music of Welcome To The Jungle is not a poet’s dream nor a party animal’s rescue! But it still works with its madness, and it is definitely going to be on your playlist for at least the next 10 – 12 parties and drives!

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