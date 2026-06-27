Ghabadkund Box Office Collection Day 8 (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Ghabadkund, starring Sandeep Pathak, Devdatta Nage, Shashank Shende, Prajakta Hanamghar, and others, has kicked off its second week on an encouraging note. Day 8, the second Friday, saw the Marathi adventure-suspense thriller benefit from the Muharram holiday, delivering a number that not only held up against the first week but actually grew. With the total now crossing 4.5 crore, the film is all set to enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

How much did Ghabadkund earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

The Marathi adventure-suspense thriller earned 54 lakh on day 8, its second Friday. Compared to day 1’s 42 lakh, this displays a jump of 28.57%, an upward trend that films very rarely display on their second Fridays. Most films, even successful ones, see a drop on the second Friday compared to the first. The fact that this Marathi thriller has shown that trend, boosted by the Muharram holiday, speaks to the strength of its word-of-mouth. Overall, the film has now earned 4.58 crore net at the Indian box office in 8 days, which equals 5.4 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 4.04 crore

Day 8 – 54 lakh

Total – 4.58 crore

Budget and recovery

While there is no official word about the budget, the reported cost of Ghabadkund is 6 crore. Against this, the film has earned 4.58 crore net in 8 days, thus recovering 76.33% of the total cost. The remaining deficit stands at just 1.42 crore, which is expected to be covered over the second weekend. With Saturday and Sunday footfalls typically higher than Friday, full budget recovery is expected to come during the ongoing weekend, thus taking the film into the safe zone.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 4.58 crore

Recovery – 76.33%

Deficit – 1.42 crore

Deficit% – 23.67%

More about the film

Ghabadkund is directed by Pritam SK Patil and produced by Rasik Kadam. The film also stars Ahemad Deshmukh, Kushal Badrike, Pravin Dalimbkar, Vaishnavi Kalyankar, Arohi Bhoir, Sahil Annaldewar, and Smita Paygude Anjute. It released in theaters on June 19.

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