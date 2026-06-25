Sandeep Pathak, Devdatta Nage, Shashank Shende, and Prajakta Hanamghar led Ghabadkund is maintaining a good hold at the ticket windows. The adventure-suspense thriller has surpassed Super Duperr to emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 6 box office report!
Ghabadkund Box Office Collection Day 6
According to Sacnilk, Ghabadkund collected 35 lakh at the box office on day 6. It witnessed an 18.6% compared to 43 lakh collected on Tuesday. It is now at an advantage as both its competitors, Tumbadchi Manjula and Deool Band 2, are earning on the lower end.
The cumulative total in India reaches 3.70 crore net. Pritam SK Patil’s directorial is made on a small budget of 6 crore. It has recovered 61.66% of the total investment in 6 days and is on track to become the next success of Marathi cinema.
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Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):
- Day 1 – 42 lakh
- Day 2 – 76 lakh
- Day 3 – 1.25 crore
- Day 4 – 49 lakh
- Day 5 – 43 lakh
- Day 6 – 35 lakh
Total – 3.70 crore
Surpasses Super Duperr
The adventure-suspense thriller has left behind Namrata Awate Sambherao’s Super Duperr, which collected 3.44 crore in its lifetime. It is now the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026 (India net collection):
- Raja Shivaji: 105.68 crore
- Deool Band 2: 72.24 crore
- Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 28 crore
- Tumbadchi Manjula: 13.83 crore
- Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?: 8.97 crore
- Ghabadkund: 3.70 crore
- Super Duperr: 3.44 crore
- Tighee: 1.64 crore
- Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra: 1.39 crore
- Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen: 1.29 crore
Ghabadkund Box Office Day 4 Summary
- Budget – 6 crore
- India net – 3.70 crore
- Budget recovery – 61.66%
- India gross – 4.36 crore
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