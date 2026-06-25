Ghabadkund Box Office Day 6 Collection (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Sandeep Pathak, Devdatta Nage, Shashank Shende, and Prajakta Hanamghar led Ghabadkund is maintaining a good hold at the ticket windows. The adventure-suspense thriller has surpassed Super Duperr to emerge as the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 6 box office report!

Ghabadkund Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, Ghabadkund collected 35 lakh at the box office on day 6. It witnessed an 18.6% compared to 43 lakh collected on Tuesday. It is now at an advantage as both its competitors, Tumbadchi Manjula and Deool Band 2, are earning on the lower end.

The cumulative total in India reaches 3.70 crore net. Pritam SK Patil’s directorial is made on a small budget of 6 crore. It has recovered 61.66% of the total investment in 6 days and is on track to become the next success of Marathi cinema.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 42 lakh

Day 2 – 76 lakh

Day 3 – 1.25 crore

Day 4 – 49 lakh

Day 5 – 43 lakh

Day 6 – 35 lakh

Total – 3.70 crore

Surpasses Super Duperr

The adventure-suspense thriller has left behind Namrata Awate Sambherao’s Super Duperr, which collected 3.44 crore in its lifetime. It is now the 6th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Marathi films of 2026 (India net collection):

Raja Shivaji: 105.68 crore Deool Band 2: 72.24 crore Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam: 28 crore Tumbadchi Manjula: 13.83 crore Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?: 8.97 crore Ghabadkund: 3.70 crore Super Duperr: 3.44 crore Tighee: 1.64 crore Ranapati Shivray – Swari Agra: 1.39 crore Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen: 1.29 crore

Ghabadkund Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget – 6 crore

India net – 3.70 crore

Budget recovery – 61.66%

India gross – 4.36 crore

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