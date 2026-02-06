2026 Marathi social drama, Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, is a force to be reckoned with at the Indian box office. It has concluded five weeks in theatres and surpassed the 25 crore mark. That’s not it, Sachin Khedekar has also delivered his highest-grossing film in history! Scroll below for a detailed box office report.

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam Box Office Collection Day 36

The official figures are out, and Krantijyoti Vidyalay has collected 10 lakh on day 36. Despite the mid-week blues, Hemant Dhome’s directorial is maintaining a rock-steady hold. The cumulative total at the Indian box office has surged to 25.82 crores net.

Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli, and Kshitee Jog starrer is now aiming to cross the 30 crore mark at the Indian box office. Unfortunately, that milestone may remain out of reach as the daily earnings have already dropped to 10 lakh. But it is the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era, which is a big win!

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crore

Week 2 – 8.76 crore

Week 3 – 5.59 crore

Week 4 – 3.54 crore

Week 5 – 1.79 crore

Total – 25.82 crore

Emerges as Sachin Khedekar’s highest-grossing Marathi film!

Drumrolls, please, because Sachin Khedekar has achieved a new record with the 2026 social drama. Krantijyoti Vidyalay has surpassed Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009) to emerge as his highest-grossing Marathi film in history. Mind you, the milestone has been unlocked after 17 long years!

Check out Sachin Khedekar’s highest-grossing films at the Marathi box office (net collection):

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (2026): 25.82 crore (36 days) Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009): 25.50 crore Juna Furniture (2024): 12.45 crore

Krantijyoti Vidyalay Box Office Summary Day 36

Budget – 4 crore

India net – 25.82 crore

ROI% – 545.5%

India gross – 30.46 crore

Verdict – Super Hit

