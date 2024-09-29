Sachin Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Hemal Ingle starrer Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is currently in its second week, and though it faced a dent due to Dharmaveer 2, it continues to enjoy its own run. After witnessing a dip on the second Friday, the film made healthy gains yesterday, crossing the 13 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

In the opening week, the Navra Maza Navsacha sequel pulled off a winning total by earning 11.74 crores net in India. It got just a single week of open run as this Friday, Prasad Oak’s highly-anticipated sequel, Dharmaveer 2, arrived in Maharashtra with a huge show count. Naturally, it had an impact on the run of Sachin Pilgaonkar’s film, but again, yesterday, a healthy sum was recorded.

After dipping to 0.58 crore on the second Friday, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 jumped by 158.62% to earn an estimated 1.50 crores on day 9. Including this, the total now stands at 13.82 crores net at the Indian box office. With this, it has now emerged as the second highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s Juna Furniture was holding the second spot with a collection of 12.45 crores, which is now crossed by Navra Maza Navsacha 2. The first spot is held by Mukta Barve’s Naach Ga Ghuma (23.55 crores).

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown of Navra Maza Navsacha 2:

Day 1 – 1.86 crores

Day 2 – 2.43 crores

Day 3 – 3.55 crores

Day 4 – 1.19 crores

Day 5 – 0.98 crore

Day 6 – 0.84 crore

Day 7 – 0.89 crore

Day 8 – 0.58 crore

Day 9 – 1.50 crores

Total – 13.82 crores

Meanwhile, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 also features veterans like Ashok Saraf, Nirmiti Sawant, Santosh Pawar, and Vaibhav Mangle.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

