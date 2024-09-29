Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swamy, started on a decent note and has now gained momentum. The major market is Tamil Nadu, which is doing really well despite new releases and holdovers. Jr NTR’s mega release, Devara, remained below this Karthi starrer, indicating its stronghold in the Tamil market. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide box office report of 2 days!

The Kollywood drama, helmed by C Prem Kumar, was released on September 27. After Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, this is another noteworthy film from the Tamil film industry. However, on the opening day, it underperformed. It was expected to surpass Karthi’s Sardar and Japan, but that didn’t happen. The good thing is that the film is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth.

Meiyazhagan registered a start of 3.05 crores. Riding high on positive reviews and word-of-mouth, it witnessed a big jump of 67.21% and earned 5.10 crores on day 2, taking the total to 8.15 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 9.61 crores gross. In overseas, it has made an estimated 0.80 crore gross so far, with some locations yet to be reported correctly. Combining both the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 10.41 crores gross.

Yesterday, over 60% of business came from Tamil Nadu, followed by Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Other states made a dismal contribution. Apart from the main Tamil version, the Telugu version is minting decent numbers. Today, being a Sunday, the film is expected to rise again, and it might earn 5.50 crores or more.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Meiyazhagan:

India net – 8.15 crores

India gross – 9.61 crores

Overseas gross – 0.80 crore

Worldwide gross – 10.41 crores

Bankrolled by Jyothika and Suriya, the film also stars Rajkiran and Sri Divya in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Megalopolis Box Office North America: Francis Ford Coppola’s $120M Epic Tanks With Less Than $2M Opening Day

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News