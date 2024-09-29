Dharmaveer 2, starring Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date in key roles, has picked up the pace after an excellent start. It is earning majorly from Maharashtra, which is commendable considering the new releases and holdovers in the state. Yes, Devara and Navra Maza Navsacha 2 are doing well, but still, this latest Marathi sequel is driving an audience of its own. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of day 2!

On the opening day, the Dharmaveer sequel was expected to register the biggest post-pandemic opening as it had the backing of the first installment, but that didn’t happen. In reality, it registered the third biggest opening for a Marathi film post-COVID, and it failed to surpass its predecessor (2.05 crores), which was released in 2022. Nonetheless, a start of 1.92 crores was still a fantastic opening.

Considering the ground-level buzz and favorable word-of-mouth, Dharmaveer 2 was expected to grow yesterday, and that’s what exactly happened. The film displayed a massive growth of 31.77% and earned 2.53 crores on day 2, taking the total to 4.45 crores net at the Indian box office. This is a solid total, and today, being a Sunday, the film will definitely hit the 3 crore mark.

While the exact number is not known, it is said that Dharmaveer 2 costs around 8 crores. So, if we consider its budget to be 8 crores, the film has already recovered 55.62% of its total cost and needs just 3.55 crores to enter the safe zone, which will happen by today or tomorrow.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Dharmaveer 2:

Day 1 – 1.92 crores

Day 2 – 2.53 crores

Total – 4.45 crores

Meanwhile, the Dharmaveer sequel is helmed by Pravin Tarde, and it also features Makarand Date, Snehal Tarde, Makarand Padhye, and Amit Jadhav, in key roles.

