Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, starring Nirmiti Sawant, Prarthana Behere, Rajan Bhise, and Nakul Ghanekar in key roles, has emerged as the second success story for the Marathi film industry in 2026. After Krantijyoti Vidyalay, it also secured a super hit verdict and is still earning some moolah at the Indian box office. By the end of day 22, it has earned close to 8 crore net and is also enjoying a solid 165% returns.

The Marathi comedy-drama film, directed by Kedar Shinde, was released on January 16. It received decent reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it enjoyed mostly favorable word of mouth. Such a reception helped the film maintain the momentum after starting the run at just 25 lakh. It saw a reduction of shows due to new releases every week, but it still minted a good sum.

How much did Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

As per the latest collection update, Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? earned 7 lakh on its fourth Friday, day 22. It dropped by 36.36% from day 21’s 11 lakh. Overall, it has earned 7.95 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross total is 9.38 crore. With the pace slowing down, it is heading for a lifetime collection of around 8.5-9 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 3.65 crore

Week 2 – 2.13 crore

Week 3 – 2.1 crore

Day 22 – 7 lakh

Total – 7.95 crore

Turns out to be a big success!

Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? was made at an estimated budget of 3 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 7.95 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 4.95 crore. Calculated further, it equals a whopping 165% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict. It is likely to conclude its run with 183-200% returns.

Box office summary:

Budget – 3 crore

India net collection – 7.95 crore

ROI – 4.95 crore

ROI% – 165%

Verdict – Super Hit

