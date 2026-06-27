Blast Box Office Collection Day 30 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Blast is close to wrapping up its box office run. But before that, Arjun Sarja starrer has achieved another big milestone! The martial arts thriller has become the 3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 30 update!

Blast Box Office Collection Day 30

According to Sacnilk, Blast collected 18 lakh on day 30 at the Indian box office. The film is now in its final leg of the theatrical run, but it continues to add moolah even in its fifth week, which is commendable. The absence of competition, apart from Parimala And Co, is benefiting its run.

The total net collection now stands at 52.63 crore after 30 days in India. Made on a budget of 18 crore, it has raked in profits of a whopping 192%. Blast is a super-hit at the Indian box office.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Week 1 (8 days): 25.78 crore

Week 2: 14.66 crore

Week 3: 9.51 crore

Week 4: 2.50 crore

Day 30: 18 lakh

Total: 52.63 crore

3rd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026!

Blast has now overtaken both Youth (52.53 crore) and Parasakthi (52.46 crore) to claim the 3rd spot among the highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026. It is only behind Karuppu and Thaai Kizhavi.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (India net collection):

Karuppu: 198 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Blast: 52.63 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Kara: 37.56 crore With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore Parimala And Co: 12.34 crore

Blast Box Office Day 30 Summary

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 52.63 crore

ROI: 34.63 crore

ROI%: 192%

India gross: 62.10 crore

Overseas gross: 14.40 crore

Worldwide gross: 76.50 crore

Verdict: Super-Hit

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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