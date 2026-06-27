Box Office: Disha Patani Can Reach The 1500 Crore Post-COVID Milestone With Welcome To The Jungle (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Disha Patani has successfully established herself as one of the leading Bollywood actresses, but her box-office run in the post-COVID era has been below par so far. In total, she has been part of four theatrical releases so far, but only one has been successful. Despite such a track record, she has a chance to achieve a major milestone worldwide. But is it achievable with Welcome To The Jungle? Let’s discuss!

Kalki 2898 AD backs Disha Patani’s post-COVID run worth 1200 crore+

Disha Patani’s post-COVID innings opened with Ek Villain Returns, which grossed 60.95 crore globally. Yodha followed with 50.44 crore worldwide. Then came Kalki 2898 AD. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, the film turned into a global phenomenon, grossing a staggering 1037.64 crore worldwide. Disha’s role in the film gave her a spot in a historic moment, and that number alone accounts for over 82% of her entire post-COVID worldwide tally. Kanguva came next, grossing 107.03 crore globally.

Welcome To The Jungle can get Disha Patani to 1500 crore

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many more, is one of the biggest casting coups from Bollywood in recent times. The franchise brand value is massive, Akshay Kumar is riding the momentum of Bhooth Bangla’s success, and the film arrived with a Muharram holiday advantage on its opening day.

For Disha Patani to cross the 1500 crore mark globally in the post-COVID era, Welcome To The Jungle needs to gross 243.94 crore worldwide. Given that the Welcome franchise enjoys goodwill among audiences, this is a very achievable target.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Disha Patani’s post-COVID releases:

Ek Villain Returns – 60.95 crore Yodha – 50.44 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 1037.64 crore Kanguva – 107.03 crore

Total – 1256.06 crore

The 1500 crore target is within reach

Disha Patani’s post-COVID story is, at its core, a story about being in the right films at the right time, and Welcome To The Jungle represents exactly that kind of opportunity again. Considering the strong box-office potential, the comedy magnum opus is likely to help her reach the 243.94 crore needed for the 1500 crore milestone.

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