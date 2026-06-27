Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Update! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films)

Homi Adajania’s spiritual sequel Cocktail 2 has entered its second week at the worldwide box office on a victorious note. It has surpassed the global lifetime of Cocktail. That’s not it; Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer has also surpassed O’Romeo to set two new records. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 8

According to estimates, Cocktail 2 amassed 127.95 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 8 days. It added 92.99 crore gross from India, while the remaining 34.96 crore gross is from the overseas run. In its opening week, the romantic comedy remained the leading choice of the audience. But it is now facing strong competition from Welcome To The Jungle. Only time will tell how well it holds the momentum during the second weekend.

Cocktail 2 beats Cocktail

Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty led Cocktail (2012) had earned 123.38 crore gross globally. In only 8 days, the spiritual sequel has surpassed that mark, becoming the highest-grossing film of the franchise!

Shahid Kapoor’s 4th highest-grossing film globally!

Cocktail 2 has also surpassed the lifetime of Shahid Kapoor’s last 2026 release, O’Romeo (123.1 crore). It is now his 4th highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

Here are Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 worldwide grossers of all time:

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore Cocktail 2: 127.95 crore (8 days) O’Romeo: 123.1 crore R…Rajkumar: 101.21 crore Udta Punjab: 97.01 crore Haider: 91.7 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Deva: 59.3 crore

Also, 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

By surpassing O’Romeo, it also climbed up the ladder among highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 globally. Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer now holds the 4th spot.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore Border 2: 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Cocktail 2: 127.95 crore O’Romeo: 123.1 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 84.53 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 77.81 crore Mardaani 3: 77.12 crore The Kerala Story 2: 61.65 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 51.44 crore

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Summary

India net: 78.81 crore

India gross: 92.99 crore

Overseas gross: 34.96 crore

Worldwide gross: 127.95 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s Film Registers 5th Highest Morning Occupancy Of 2026 In Bollywood!

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