TumbadchTumbadchi Manjula Box Office Collection Day 22: Set To Become Super Hit (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, Usha Nadkarni, and others, has been one of the most consistent performers in Marathi cinema this year, and day 22 has brought it close to yet another milestone. The Muharram holiday on Friday (June 26) delivered a boost to the film, with collections jumping sharply compared to the previous day. As a result, it is now very close to securing a super hit verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy entertainer earned 29 lakh on day 22, its fourth Friday. Compared to day 21’s 15 lakh, it displayed a massive jump of 93.33%, powered by the Muharram holiday. Overall, Tumbadchi Manjula has now earned 14.67 crore net at the Indian box office in 22 days, which equals 17.31 crore gross.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 5.85 crore

Week 2 – 5.65 crore

Week 3 – 2.88 crore

Day 22 – 29 lakh

Total – 14.67 crore

Super hit verdict on the cards!

Tumbadchi Manjula was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore and has earned 14.67 crore net in 22 days. So, in its run so far, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 8.67 crore. Calculated further, it equals 144.5% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

To become a super hit, Tumbadchi Manjula needs to deliver 150% returns, which will be achieved at 15 crore net. With just 33 lakh more required, the feat will be achieved during the fourth weekend itself.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 14.67 crore

ROI – 8.67 crore

ROI% – 144.5%

Verdict – Hit

More about the film

Tumbadchi Manjula is directed by Vividh Korgaonkar and produced by Bavesh Janavlekar. It also stars Om Bhutkar, Makarand Anaspure, Anshuman Vichare, Priyal Naik, Ganesh Pandit, Umesh Jagtap, Yogesh Shirsat, Siddheshwar Zadbuke, and others. It was released in theaters on June 5, 2026.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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