Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office (Closing Collection)(Photo Credit –Facebook)



Hardik Gajjar’s devotional drama Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) has concluded its box office run. It began its journey on a promising note, but lost its momentum after the third week. Siddharth Gupta and Sushmitha Bhat starrer is unfortunately wraps up as a losing affair. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Krishnavataram Part 1 earn in India?

According to the final update, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) collected 39.18 crore net at the Indian box office. It opened to positive reviews and gained a lot of recognition during the first two weeks. But eventually lost its pace amid big releases in Bollywood. The Hindi devotional drama wrapped up its 50-day-long run, accumulating 46.23 crore gross.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 13.52 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 11.20 crore

Week 3: 7.83 crore

Week 4: 4.77 crore

Week 5: 1.14 crore

Week 6: 55 lakh

Week 7: 17 lakh

Total: 39.18 crore

A losing verdict!

Producers Creativeland Studios Entertainment, and Athashrikatha Motion Pictures invested a decent 60 crore in the film. It could only recover 65.3% of the total cost. With a deficit of 20.82 crore, Krishnavataram Part 1 ended its box office journey with a losing verdict.

10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

During its journey, Siddharth Gupta and Sushmitha Bhat starrer achieved a notable milestone, ranking among the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. While it still holds the tenth spot, unfortunately, it will be pushed out of the list by Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga (37.65 crore) today.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 72.90 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 39.18 crore

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 60 crore

India net: 39.18 crore

Budget recovery: 65.3%

India gross: 46.23 crore

Verdict: Losing

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