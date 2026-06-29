Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 17 Collection!(Photo Credit –Facebook)



Imtiaz Ali’s period romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga has revived itself at the box office. Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina starrer scored an excellent third weekend despite strong competition. But unfortunately, it has slipped out of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. Scroll below for the day 17 update!

Inches closer to the 50 crore mark in India

It is commendable how Main Vaapas Aaunga is holding its fort despite competition from Welcome To The Jungle and Cocktail 2. According to estimates, it collected 4.5 crore on day 17, witnessing a further jump from 4.25 crore garnered on the third Saturday.

The total earnings in India have reached 46.30 crore net. Imtiaz Ali’s directorial is made on a reported budget of 70 crore. It has recovered 66% of the estimated investments. Including GST, the gross total stands at 54.63 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Day 15: 2.75 crore

Day 16: 4.25 crore

Day 17: 4.5 crore

Total: 46.30 crore

Can it make a comeback among the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026?

On Saturday, Main Vaapas Aaunga entered the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 by surpassing Krishnavataram. Unfortunately, Welcome To The Jungle has pushed it out of the list again. The period action drama will now have to beat The Kerala Story 2 (52.25 crore) to make a comeback. The target is only 5.95 crore away, which is easily attainable at the given pace.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Cocktail 2: 87.71 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 65.83 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 17 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 46.30 crore

Budget recovery: 66%

India gross: 54.63 crore

Overseas gross: 15.65 crore

Worldwide gross: 70.28 crore

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Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 3: 3rd Biggest Opening Weekend + 6th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026 In Bollywood!

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