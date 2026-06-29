Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, and Paresh Rawal starrer Welcome To The Jungle enjoyed a solid opening weekend at the worldwide box office. The action-adventure comedy has overtaken Samrat Prithviraj to become Akki’s 9th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 3 worldwide update!

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 3

According to the official update, Welcome To The Jungle collected 94.62 crore gross worldwide in 3 days. This includes 65.83 crore net, which is about 77.67 crore from the domestic circuit. The remaining 16.95 crore gross comes from the overseas market.

It has surpassed many Bollywood releases of 2026, including Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (87.78 crore), Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (77.81 crore), and Mardaani 3 (77.12 crore). Today, Ahmed Khan’s directorial will successfully enter the 100 crore club, marking yet another milestone for Akshay Kumar and gang!

Beats Samrat Prithviraj!

In only 3 days, Welcome To The Jungle has left behind the global lifetime of Samrat Prithviraj (90.24 crore). It has secured the 9th spot among Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films in the post-COVID era. The action-adventure comedy has also pushed Ram Setu (83.02 crore) out of the top 10.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing films at the post-COVID box office (worldwide gross):

Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Jolly LLB 3: 170.26 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 149.64 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 111.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 94.62 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 90.24 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 65.83 crore

India gross: 77.67 crore

Overseas gross: 16.95 crore

Worldwide gross: 94.62 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 3: 3rd Biggest Opening Weekend + 7th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2026 In Bollywood!

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