Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Crosses The 100 Crore Mark (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Welcome To The Jungle has been enjoying a smooth run at the worldwide box office since day 1. After a strong start, the film has maintained its momentum even on weekdays. On its first Monday, it witnessed healthy footfalls from college-goers and family audiences, helping it comfortably pass the crucial Monday test. Both in India and overseas, it saw a good audience turnout, leading to a gross of over 100 crore. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 4!

How much did Welcome To The Jungle earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?

The Welcome threequel grossed 10.05 crore on the first Monday, day 4. Overseas, it grossed 2.11 crore. Overall, on the first Monday, it did a business of 12.16 crore gross. Compared to day 1’s 22.79 crore gross (excluding paid previews), it showed a 46.64% drop. It is worth noting that on opening day, the film benefited from the Muharram holiday; still, the biggie dropped by less than 50%, which is a good sign.

In total, Welcome To The Jungle has earned 87.72 crore gross (74.35 crore net) in India, while overseas collection stands at 19.06 crore gross. Combining both, the 4-day worldwide box office collection is 106.78 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 74.35 crore

India gross – 87.72 crore

Overseas gross – 19.06 crore

Worldwide gross – 106.78 crore

Bollywood’s 6th global century in 2026!

With 106.78 crore, Welcome To The Jungle has become the sixth Bollywood film of 2026 to enter the 100 crore club worldwide. Also, it has become Bollywood’s sixth-highest-grossing film of the year, overtaking Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (87.78 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 globally:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Cocktail 2 – 127.95 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 106.78 crore (4 days) Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do – 77.81 crore Mardaani 3 – 77.12 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 72.52 crore

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Welcome To The Jungle.

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