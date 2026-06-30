Carry On Jatta 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Becomes 2nd Highest-Grossing Punjabi Film Of 2026 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta‘s Carry On Jatta 4 continues to do well at the box office. After fetching decent-to-good collections during the opening weekend, the film maintained a solid pace on its first Monday. In the meantime, on the worldwide front, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ishqan De Lekhe to become the second-highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026 globally. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Carry On Jatta 4 earn at the worldwide box office in 4 days?

In India, the latest Punjabi family entertainer did a business of 1.4 crore on the first Monday, day 4. Compared to day 1’s 1.9 crore, it displayed a drop of just 26.31%, thus passing the Monday test with flying colors. Overall, it has earned 9.2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 10.85 crore gross domestically. Overseas, it has grossed 10 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 4-day worldwide box office collection stands at 20.85 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 9.2 crore

India gross – 10.85 crore

Overseas gross – 10 crore

Worldwide gross – 20.85 crore

Becomes 2nd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026

With 20.85 crore, Carry On Jatta 4 has surpassed Ishqan De Lekhe (17.93 crore) to become the second-highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. In the coming days, it’ll comfortably beat Rabb Da Radio 3 (30.13 crore), thus grabbing the top spot.

Take a look at the top Punjabi grossers of 2026 globally:

1. Rabb Da Radio 3 – 30.13 crore

2. Carry On Jatta 4 – 20.85 crore (4 days)

3. Ishqan De Lekhe – 17.93 crore

4. Bambukat 2 – 15.29 crore

5. Viyaah Kartaare Da – 5.38 crore

More about the film

Carry On Jatta 4 is directed by Smeep Kang. It also stars Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Shinda Grewal, Karamjit Anmol, Sweetaj Brar, and Pukhraj Bhalla. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore. It released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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