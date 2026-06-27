Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 1 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon starrer Carry On Jatta 4 arrived in theatres on June 26. It enjoyed a massive pre-release hype, so a good opening was expected. While the romantic comedy made the biggest debut for a Punjabi film in 2026, it could not match upto its predecessors. Scroll below for the day 1 box office report!

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Carry On Jatta 4 collected 1.85 crore net on day 1 at the Indian box office. It opened to favorable reviews and received a nationwide show count of 1.3K. The figures should have been higher, considering the star-studded cast and the popularity of the franchise.

Good news is that Smeep Kang’s directorial has made the highest opening for a Punjabi film of 2026. It remained 85% higher than Rabb Da Radio 3, which earlier held the #1 spot with an opening of 1 crore net. Including GST, the gross opening lands at 2.18 crore.

Take a look at the top 5 Punjabi openers of 2026 in India (net earnings):

Carry On Jatta 4: 1.85 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 1 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da | Bambukat 2: 50 lakh Ishqan De Lekhe: 35 lakh Oye Bhole Oye 2: 30 lakh

Where does it stand in the Carry On Jatta franchise?

Unfortunately, Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon’s romantic comedy could only surpass the first Carry On Jatta film. It remained behind Carry On Jatta 2 and Carry On Jatta 3 by a considerable margin.

The franchise had been witnessing an upward trend with every new installment but the streak has unfortunately been broken.

Check out the opening day collection of the Carry On Jatta franchise at the Indian box office (net collection):

Carry On Jatta 3: 4.55 crore Carry On Jatta 2: 2.52 crore Carry On Jatta 4: 1.85 crore Carry On Jatta: 61 lakh

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 1 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 1.85 crore

Budget recovery: 9.25%

India gross: 2.18 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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