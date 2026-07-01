Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh’s Main Vaapas Aaunga continues its stable run at the Indian box office. The romantic period drama has recovered 71% of its estimated budget and is on track to gain the success tag. It is also aiming to beat Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3. Scroll below for the day 19 report!
Shows growth on discounted Tuesday
Vedang Raina and Sharvari co-starrer is now facing competition from Welcome To The Jungle. Despite all odds, it continues to add impressive moolah to its kitty, consistently earning better than its opening day. According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned 1.75 crore on day 19. It witnessed a 16.66% jump on the third discounted Tuesday.
The net box office collection in India reaches 49.55 crore. Made on a budget of 70 crore, around 71% of the estimated investments have been recovered. It needs 20.45 crore more to break even. But Baby Do Die Do, and Alpha are arriving this Friday. Only time will tell how it performs after the new competition arrives.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 12.25 crore
- Week 2: 22.55 crore
- Day 15: 2.75 crore
- Day 16: 4.25 crore
- Day 17: 4.5 crore
- Day 18: 1.5 crore
- Day 19: 1.75 crore
Total: 49.55 crore
Set to enter top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026
A few days ago, Welcome To The Jungle pushed Main Vaapas Aaunga out of the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026. It has the opportunity to make a comeback by surpassing Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (52.99 crore). The target should be achieved within the next 2 to 3 days.
Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore
- Border 2: 362.76 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore
- Cocktail 2: 92.56 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 83.60 crore
- O’Romeo: 83.35 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 72.90 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle: 65.83 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore
- Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 19 Summary
- Budget: 70 crore
- India net: 49.55 crore
- Budget recovery: 71%
- India gross: 58.47 crore
- Overseas gross: 16.50 crore
- Worldwide gross: 74.96 crore
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Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 5: Beats O’Romeo To Become The 5th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film Of 2026
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