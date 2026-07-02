AlpAlpha Box Office: Has An Opportunity To Help YRF’s Spy Universe Reach A Major Domestic Milestone ( Photo Credit – Instagram)

Tomorrow, on July 3, the much-awaited Alpha is finally hitting theaters tomorrow (July 3). Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, the film serves as the seventh installment of YRF’s Spy Universe. Since the Dhurandhar franchise has changed the landscape of Bollywood’s spy thrillers, everyone is eager to see how the latest Spy Universe biggie turns out. Amid this, it has a chance to unleash a major milestone for the Spy Universe at the Indian box office.

From Ek Tha Tiger to War 2 – The journey of the Spy Universe at the Indian box office

While the term “Spy Universe” was officially coined during Pathaan’s release, it includes films starting with Ek Tha Tiger. Released in 2012, Ek Tha Tiger was a massive success, with a staggering 198 crore net collection. It was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. It amassed 339.16 crore net at the Indian box office. War was released in 2019, and it earned 319 crore net.

Pathaan was the fourth film in YRF’s spy series. Released in 2023, it scored a mammoth 543.22 crore net. It was followed by Tiger 3, released in 2023, which earned 286 crore net. War 2, released in 2025, earned 244.29 crore net. Overall, the Spy Universe amassed a cumulative net of 1929.67 crore at the Indian box office across six films.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Spy Universe’s films (net):

Ek Tha Tiger – 198 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.16 crore

War – 319 crore

Pathaan – 543.22 crore

Tiger 3 – 286 crore

War 2 – 244.29 crore

Total – 1929.67 crore

Can Alpha help the Spy Universe reach the 2000 crore milestone?

As mentioned above, the total of YRF’s spy series stands at a whopping 1929.67 crore net at the Indian box office. So it needs to earn only 70.33 crore more to help the Spy Universe reach the 2000-crore milestone. While Alpha is releasing amid social media negativity and heightened scrutiny, it still has a realistic chance of covering the required 70.33 crore net if it enjoys decent word-of-mouth.

Unless Alpha turns out to be a major disappointment, the 2000 crore net collection milestone looks well within reach for YRF’s Spy Universe.

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