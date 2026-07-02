Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Update!( Photo Credit – YouTube )



Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome To The Jungle is now just one day away from concluding its opening week. The action-adventure comedy is aiming to hit the 150 crore milestone. But before that, it has surpassed O’Romeo to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 6 global update!

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 6

According to the official update, Welcome To The Jungle has collected 128.85 crore gross worldwide in 6 days. This includes 89.67 crore net, which is about 105.81 crore gross from the domestic circuit. The remaining 23.04 crore comes from the overseas market.

It is currently Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest-grosser at the worldwide box office. Ahmed Khan’s directorial needs to beat Kesari Chapter 2 (149.64 crore) to climb up the ladder. The upcoming weekend boost will help it achieve the milestone.

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film globally!

In 6 days, Welcome To The Jungle has surpassed Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (128.85 crore) to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It will now aim to beat the romantic comedy, Cocktail 2, which has collected 151.13 crore gross in 13 days.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore Border 2: 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Cocktail 2: 151.13 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 128.85 crore O’Romeo: 123.1 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 87.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 77.81 crore Mardaani 3: 77.12 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 72.52 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 89.67 crore

India gross: 105.81 crore

Overseas gross: 23.04 crore

Worldwide gross: 128.85 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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