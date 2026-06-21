Yash, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, is set for its grand theatrical release this year, with no postponement. Yes, the official release date is out, and the much-awaited period gangster film is ready to explode at the Indian box office on August 26, 2026. With this, one thing is confirmed: finally, Sandalwood will see its first big opening after Kantara Chapter 1.

Release date finally locked after multiple delays

Yash has established himself as a big star across India with his KGF Chapter 2. The KGF sequel was released in 2022, and since then, he hasn’t returned to the big screens. The actor was supposed to make his big-screen comeback with his upcoming period gangster film in the summer of 2025, but it didn’t happen as the film was postponed. After missing the 2025 date, the magnum opus was supposed to come out in March this year, but was pushed to June. Again, in June, it was postponed indefinitely. Finally, it is all set to mark its grand arrival on August 26, making it a Wednesday release.

Holiday release boosts the opening day prospects of Toxic

Despite multiple delays and postponements, Toxic is still carrying strong buzz, and the biggest reason is the comeback of Yash, who delivered a monster like KGF Chapter 2. The film has been shot on a grand scale, and it’s a true pan-India release. The makers have locked the release date of August 26, which is a holiday of Eid-e-Milad and Onam (in Kerala). Due to a holiday and strong pre-release buzz, it’s safe to say the film is poised for a massive opening at the Indian box office.

Sandalwood is ready for its 50 crore opener after 327 days

Toxic is expected to score above 60 crore net on day 1, thus comfortably crossing the 50 crore mark. With this, the film will deliver Sandalwood a 50 crore net opener in India after a gap of 327 days. Yes, it’ll end the Kannada film industry’s 327-day wait as the last film to deliver a 50 crore net opening was Kantara Chapter 1, which was released on October 2, 2025.

Post-Kantara Chapter 1, it’s been a dry spell for Kannada cinema, as there have been no big money spinners. Finally, with Yash making his return, there would be some fireworks at the box office.

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