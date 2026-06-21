Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, continues to set cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office. On opening day, it grossed 24 crore, and with favorable reactions coming in, it showed a good jump on the second day, both in India and overseas. In the meantime, it has hit the first important milestone of 50 crore in gross collections. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 2!

How much did Cocktail 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 2 days?

The Bollywood rom-com grossed 20.23 crore on the first Saturday, day 2, in India, displaying a growth of 21.57% from day 1’s 16.64 crore. Overseas, it displayed a jump of 24.59% from day 1’s 7.36 crore gross, scoring 9.17 crore gross on day 2. Overall, it has earned 36.87 crore gross at the Indian box office, while internationally, it has grossed 16.53 crore. In total, the film has earned 53.4 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 2 days.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 31.25 crore

India gross – 36.87 crore

Overseas gross – 16.53 crore

Worldwide gross – 53.4 crore

Cocktail 2 hits the first important milestone

As we can see, Cocktail 2 has hit the first 50 crore milestone worldwide in just two days. Such a pace is really impressive for a rom-com, and since word of mouth is favorable among the target audience, it is likely to post another good jump today, on day 3. So, the film will comfortably go past the 75 crore mark in the first weekend. Since there are no major Hindi films running alongside, it is expected to reach the 100 crore milestone during the first week’s weekdays.

More about the film

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Pramita Vijan, and Luv Ranjan under the banners Maddock Films and Luv Films. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crore.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

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