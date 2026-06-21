Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, and others, has emerged as a successful affair at the Indian box office but is heading for a lifetime collection lower than expected. In the opening week, it exceeded expectations, but during the second weekend, the trend has been ordinary. On the second Saturday, the film remained flat, with no growth at all. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Bollywood romantic horror thriller scored an estimated 50 lakh on the second Saturday, day 9. Compared to day 8’s 50 lakh, there was no jump. Overall, it has earned 16.9 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 19.94 crore gross. It seems that the film has lost its momentum immediately after the opening week. From here, the film will keep going but won’t add much to the tally and wrap up below 22-23 crore net.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 15.9 crore

Day 8 – 50 lakh

Day 9 – 50 lakh

Total – 16.9 crore

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past delivers 12% returns

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crore, and has earned 16.9 crore net so far. So, in 9 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 1.9 crore. Calculated further, it equals 12.66% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crore

India net collection – 16.9 crore

ROI – 1.9 crore

ROI% – 12.66%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Rahul V Dubey, Dilip S. Jaiswal, Sanjay Ramesh Singh, and Manish Bhushan Mishra. It also stars Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. The film was released on June 12.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past.

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