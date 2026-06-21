Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Makarand Anaspure, Usha Nadkarni, and others, has turned out to be another big success story for the Marathi film industry in 2026. Released amid good pre-release buzz, the film started off well and has maintained momentum since then. As a result, on the third Saturday, day 16, it secured a clean hit at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

Despite new releases, the Marathi horror-comedy entertainer continues to keep attracting footfalls even in its third week, clearly indicating that the audience has accepted the film with open arms. On the third Saturday, day 16, it scored an estimated 75 lakh. Compared to day 15’s 30 lakh, it displayed an excellent growth of 150%.

Overall, Tumbadchi Manjula has earned 12.55 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 14.8 crore gross. Considering the momentum, the film has a chance of reaching the 20 crore milestone in net collections. It’ll take some time to get there, but there’s definitely a chance.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 5.85 crore

Week 2 – 5.65 crore

Day 15 – 30 lakh

Day 16 – 75 lakh

Total – 12.55 crore

Tumbadchi Manjula becomes a clean hit!

Tumbadchi Manjula was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore, and has earned 12.55 crore net so far. So, in 16 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 6.55 crore. Calculated further, it equals 109.16% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

After becoming a hit, the horror-comedy film will comfortably secure a super hit verdict, too. To become a super hit, the film must deliver 150% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 15 crore. So it needs only 2.45 crore more to become a super hit.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 12.55 crore

ROI – 6.55 crore

ROI% – 109.16%

Verdict – Hit

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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