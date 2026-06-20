Main Vaapas Aaunga is turning out to be a surprise at the Indian box office. Imtiaz Ali’s period romantic drama took some time to build a niche, but it is finally driving the desired footfalls. Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh, and Vedang Raina starrer maintained an excellent momentum, despite the arrival of Cocktail 2. Scroll below for the day 8 update!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 8

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 1.9 crore on day 8 in India. It is just a 13% drop compared to 2.2 crore on day 7, which is a fairly minor dip considering a big new release like Cocktail 2 hit screens on Friday. The steady hold has rather left us excited about the upcoming weekend, which could be another big surprise.

The total India net collection stands at 14.15 crore after 8 days. Made on a budget of 70 crore, it has recovered 20.21% of the total investments so far. Including GST, the gross total has reached 16.69 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1.15 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Day 3: 2.5 crore

Day 4: 1.15 crore

Day 5: 1.65 crore

Day 6: 1.75 crore

Day 7: 2.2 crore

Day 8: 1.9 crore

Total: 14.15 crore

Can it beat Love Aaj Kal?

There were huge expectations from Imtiaz Ali’s last Bollywood film, Love Aaj Kal. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, the film witnessed an unfortunate fate despite enjoying a massive pre-release buzz. It earned only 37.74 crore in its lifetime.

With a steady pace, Main Vaapas Aaunga can cross the mark, but all eyes are now on its pace during the second weekend.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 14.15 crore

Budget recovery: 20.21%

India gross: 16.69 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Records Biggest Opening For A Romantic-Comedy In Last 10 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News