Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon’s Cocktail 2 has opened to raving reviews. It has achieved some massive milestones at the worldwide box office. To begin with, Homi Adajania’s directorial has recorded the biggest opening for a romantic comedy in the last 10 years. Scroll below for a detailed day 1 report!

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1

Maddock Films and Luv Films’ production has surpassed all expectations! According to the official update, Cocktail 2 amassed 24 crore gross at the worldwide box office on day 1. It collected 16.64 crore gross in India, while the remaining 7.36 crore gross came from the overseas circuits.

It’s the modern-day complexities in friendships and relationships that have struck a chord with the audience. Viewers have been loving the flawed, raw characters, which are highly relatable. The word-of-mouth is positive, and with no other significant competition in Bollywood, it is heading for a big opening weekend.

Registers the highest opening for a romantic comedy in the last 10 years!

Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani recorded the highest worldwide opening for a Bollywood romantic comedy, grossing 23.32 crore gross. Cocktail 2 has crossed that mark and now conquers the top throne. In fact, it has registered the biggest debut in the genre in the last 10 years, surpassing other biggies, including Jab Harry Met Sejal (22-23 crore), and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (22.38 crore).

Shahid Kapoor beats O’Romeo by a considerable margin!

Shahid Kapoor was seen earlier this year in the action thriller O’Romeo. It registered a global opening of 12.53 crore gross. Now, his second release has earned almost 2X the collection, which is a huge win! All eyes are now on the opening weekend.

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 14.10 crore

India gross: 16.64 crore

Overseas gross: 7.36 crore

Worldwide gross: 24 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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