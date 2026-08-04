Alpha Worldwide Box Office Final Update!( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor starrer Alpha has concluded its theatrical journey. Cine-goers had high expectations from YRF’s first female spy action thriller, but Shiv Rawail’s directorial tanked at the box office. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Alpha earn in India?

According to the final update, Alpha earned 59.29 crore net at the Indian box office. It witnessed an exact one-month long run in theatres. For the longest time, YRF’s production was struggling to beat Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also earned 59.29 crore in its lifetime. But it has finally achieved the feat, emerging as the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

A total cost of 100 crore was reportedly spent on the spy action thriller. Alia Bhatt starrer could only recover 59% of its estimated budget. It is unfortunately wrapping up with a losing verdict at the domestic box office.

8th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026 worldwide!

At the overseas box office, Alpha grossed 29.09 crore. Combined with the domestic gross of 69.98 crore, the worldwide total surges to 99.07 crore. Sharvari co-starrer unfortunately missed the 100 crore club in its lifetime. It has, however, concluded as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, ahead of Main Vaapas Aaunga and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

That’s the only saving grace for Alpha, which is the lowest-grossing film of the YRF spy universe.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Dhamaal 4 – 228.37 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 196.03 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.34 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Alpha – 99.07 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 98.76 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 59.29 crore

Budget recovery: 59%

India gross: 69.98 crore

Overseas gross: 29.09 crore

Worldwide gross: 99.07 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the Alpha day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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