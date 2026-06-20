Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna led Cocktail 2 has passed the box office test with flying colors. It has opened better than predictions, setting the stage for dominance during its opening weekend. Scroll below for the list of records broken on day 1 in India.

Beats the predecessor Cocktail on opening day!

The official numbers are out, and Cocktail 2 collected 14.10 crore net on its day 1. Fans were worried whether Homi Adajania’s spiritual sequel would meet the expectations. Well, there’s good news as it has surpassed the opening day of the 2012 Cocktail. Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty starrer had collected 10.75 crore net.

Biggest romantic opening of 2026

The spree of breaking records begins! Maddock Films and Luv Films’ production has registered the biggest opening for a romantic film in Bollywood in 2026. If one considers all genres, it has secured the 4th spot, surpassing O’Romeo by a considerable margin.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood openers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Border 2: 32.1 crore Bhooth Bangla: 18.31 crore Cocktail 2: 14.10 crore O’Romeo: 9.01 crore

3rd biggest debut in Shahid Kapoor’s career!

Shahid Kapoor has also delivered his 3rd biggest opening, leaving behind his 2015 film Shaandaar, which collected 13.10 crore upon its debut.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s top openers at the Indian box office (net):

Kabir Singh – 20.21 crore Padmaavat – 19 crore Cocktail 2 – 14.10 crore Shaandaar – 13.1 crore R… Rajkumar – 10.1 crore

Enters Kriti Sanon’s top 5 openers!

Kriti has been receiving a lot of praise for her portrayal in Homi Adajania’s spiritual sequel. At the box office, she has delivered her 5th highest opener by beating Bachchan Pandey (13.25 crore).

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s highest openers at the Indian box office (net):

Adipurush – 36 crore Dilwale – 21 crore Housefull 4 – 19.08 crore Tere Ishk Mein – 15.06 crore Cocktail 2 – 14.10 crore

Enters top 10 Adult openers in Indian cinema!

The streak of success continues as Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic comedy made the 10th biggest opening for an adult film in Indian cinema. It pushed Raayan (13.7 crore) out of the list.

Take a look at the top 10 A-rated Indian openers (net):

Dhurandhar 2: 145 crore Salaar: 90.7 crore They Call Him OG: 84.7 crore Coolie: 65 crore Animal: 63.8 crore Dhurandhar: 28.6 crore HIT: The Third Case: 21 crore Satyameva Jayate: 20.52 crore Kabir Singh: 20.21 crore Cocktail 2: 14.10 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 14.10 crore

India gross: 16.64 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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