Tumbadchi Manjula, starring Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Makarand Anaspure, and others, has emerged as a big success story at the Indian box office and still continues to mint moolah. Yesterday, it concluded its second week run in theaters on a high note, scoring above 11 crore net. In the meantime, it has already become Sai’s highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did Tumbadchi Manjula earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Marathi horror-comedy entertainer scored an estimated 37 lakh on the second Thursday, day 14. Compared to day 13’s 40 lakh, it showed a minimal 7.5% drop, indicating strong momentum at the ticket windows. Overall, it has earned 11.5 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 13.57 crore gross. Considering the pace, the film is likely to reach the 15 crore mark comfortably in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 5.85 crore

Week 2 – 5.65 crore

Total – 11.5 crore

Tumbadchi Manjula is Sai Tamhankar’s highest-grossing Marathi film post-COVID!

With 11.5 crore, Tumbadchi Manjula is ruling as Sai Tamhankar’s highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. It surpassed Gulkand (7.32 crore) to grab the top spot. If a comparison is made, the horror-comedy entertainer is ahead of Gulkand, with collections 57.1% higher. Let’s see how far it goes at the Indian box office.

All set to become a clean hit

Tumbadchi Manjula was reportedly made on a budget of 6 crore, and has earned 11.5 crore net so far. So, in just 14 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 5.65 crore. Calculated further, it equals 94.16% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

To become a clean hit, the film deliver 100% returns, which will be achieved at 12 crore net. So, with just 50 lakh more, it’ll become a hit at the Indian box office. The feat will be achieved during the ongoing third weekend.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 11.5 crore

ROI – 5.65 crore

ROI% – 94.16%

Verdict – Plus

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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