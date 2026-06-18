Jitendra Joshi starrer Tumbadchi Manjula is the 4th highest-grosssing Marathi film of 2026. Another good news is on the way as it will soon become Sai Tamhankar’s first hit in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 report!

Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Collection Day 13

According to estimates, Tumbadchi Manjula added 40 lakh to its kitty on day 13. It witnessed a 28% drop in the last 24 hours. There’s strict competition from Deool Band 2, which is ruling the Marathi belt.

The cumulative total at the box office reaches 11.14 crore net. The horror-comedy is the 4th highest-grossing Marathi film of 2026. It will likely conclude its journey at the 4th spot, as surpassing Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam (27.35 crore) will not be possible.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 5.85 crore

Day 8: 60 lakh

Day 9: 1.4 crore

Day 10: 1.73 crore

Day 11: 60 lakh

Day 12: 56 lakh

Day 13: 40 lakh

Total: 11.14 crore

Sai Tamhankar to deliver her first hit post-COVID

Sai Tamhankar has been a part of 6 films at the post-COVID box office, of which 4 (Medium Spicy, Pondicherry, Sridevi Prasanna, and Ground Zero) were box office failures. Marathi family comedy Gulkand turned out to be her first success in 2025, but it was not a hit.

2026 is the game-changing year for Sai, as Tumbadchi Manjula is only 86 lakh away from gaining the hit tag. Made on a budget of 6 crore, the horror-comedy has already gained returns of 5.14 crore. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the hit verdict once it earns double its investments. Vividh Korgaonkar’s directorial will likely gain the tag in the next two days.

Tumbadchi Manjula Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 6 crore

India net: 11.14 crore

ROI: 85.66%

India gross: 13.14 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 13: Beats Varun Dhawan’s First-Ever Film As Solo Lead!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News