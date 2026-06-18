Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy sequel, Cocktail 2 is less than 1 day away from its big release. Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon starrer is showcasing favorable trends in advance booking. It is all set to take over Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Scroll below for the day 1 box office report!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (1 day left)

As the release date gets closer, the romantic comedy continues to widen its nationwide release. It has now been assigned an improved nationwide show count of 7,714. According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has registered advance booking worth 2.47 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. It has sold almost 71K tickets.

In the last 24 hours, there has been a 70% growth in pre-sales. Maharashtra has emerged as the best-performing circuit, followed by Delhi, Gujarat, and Karnataka. There’s still one day to go, and as predicted, Shahid Kapoor starrer will comfortably cross the 3 crore mark in pre-sales.

Cocktail 2 vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

In the next few hours, Maddock Films‘ upcoming release will surpass the final advance booking of Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which collected 2.61 crore gross. With that, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer will officially enter the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026 in Bollywood:

Dhurandhar 2: 53 crore Border 2: 12.5 crore Bhooth Bangla: 3.32 crore O’Romeo: 3.07 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 2.61 crore

Biggest romantic opening of 2026 loading!

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai recorded the highest opening for a romantic Bollywood film in 2026, with an opening of 8.65 crore net. As per predictions, Cocktail 2 will easily cross the 13 crore mark and steal the #1 spot.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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