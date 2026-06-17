Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Cocktail 2 is only two days away from its big release. Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy has picked up the desired momentum. But can it enter the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026 in Bollywood? Scroll below for the day 1 box office update.

Rapid surge in show count nationwide!

There has been a rapid growth in show count with every passing day in advance booking. According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 now enjoys 4,883 screens across the nation. It has collected 1.45 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) via advance booking for the opening day.

Over 40K tickets have already been sold for the opening day. Delhi and Maharashtra are neck-and-neck among the best-performing circuits. Karnataka, Gujarat, and Punjab are among the other leading markets that are picking up the momentum.

In the last 24 hours, Shahid Kapoor’s film witnessed a 81% jump in advance booking. With a good jump during the final 48 hours, it should cross the 3 crore gross mark.

Cocktail 2 vs top 5 pre-sales of 2026 in Bollywood

The romantic comedy has surpassed Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, which grossed 1.16 crore in final advance booking. It is now competing against Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (2.61 crore) to enter the top 5 pre-sales of 2026 in Bollywood. Only time will tell if it can achieve the target within the next 48 hours.

Take a look at the top 5 advance booking sales of 2026 in Bollywood:

Dhurandhar 2: 53 crore Border 2: 12.5 crore Bhooth Bangla: 3.32 crore O’Romeo: 3.07 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 2.61 crore

More about Cocktail 2

The romantic comedy is slated for its theatrical release on June 19, 2026. It is produced under the banner of Maddock Films and Luv Films.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 11: Surpasses Varun Dhawan’s 2015 Hit Film In India

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