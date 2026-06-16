Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is moving ahead at a fair-to-decent pace at the Indian box office. After minting close to 10 crore in the second weekend, all eyes were set on the performance of the second Monday. Yes, the film dropped much more than expected, but it still amassed a fair number. In the meantime, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Varun’s 2015 hit film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Bollywood romantic-comedy entertainer scored 1.5 crore on the second Monday, day 11. Compared to the second Friday, day 8’s 2.35 crore, it displayed a drop of 36.17%. Overall, it has earned 54.58 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 64.4 crore gross. In the lifetime run, the film is expected to reach the 70 crore milestone in net collections.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 43.53 crore

Day 8 – 2.35 crore

Day 9 – 3.25 crore

Day 10 – 3.95 crore

Day 11 – 1.5 crore

Total – 54.58 crore

Surpasses Varun Dhawan’s 2015 hit film

With 54.58 crore in the kitty, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has surpassed Badlapur (53 crore). Starring Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Badlapur was a box office hit in 2015. Today, on day 12, it will surpass Main Tera Hero (55 crore).

How much does it need to enter Varun Dhawan’s top 10 grossers?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai needs to do well in the coming days to be in the race to enter Varun Dhawan’s top 10 grossers at the Indian box office. To join the list, it must surpass Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (70.17 crore), which is currently in tenth place. To beat Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, it needs 15.6 crore more, which looks achievable. Of course, a lot depends on how Cocktail 2 performs.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

Border 2 – 362.76 crore Dilwale – 148 crore Judwaa 2 – 138 crore Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 116.6 crore ABCD 2 – 107 crore JugJugg Jeeyo – 85.25 crore Kalank – 81 crore Sui Dhaaga – 79.02 crore Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – 78 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – 70.17 crore

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