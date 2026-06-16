Peddi saw much bigger drops than expected in the opening week, but the momentum in the second week seems much better. It saw a big jump over the second weekend and, now on the second Monday, hasn’t dropped much at the Indian box office. In the meantime, Ram Charan has defeated his father, Chiranjeevi, to deliver Tollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

How much did Peddi earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

The Telugu sports action drama scored 4.1 crore on the second Monday, day 12. Compared to the second Friday, day 9’s 5.15 crore saw a drop of just 20.38%, indicating a good hold. Overall, it has earned 220.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 259.71 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 (8-day) – 193.55 crore

Day 9 – 5.15 crore

Day 10 – 8.1 crore

Day 11 – 9.2 crore

Day 12 – 4.1 crore

Total – 220.1 crore

Becomes Tollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026 in India

With 220.1 crore coming in 12 days, Peddi has surpassed Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (218.47 crore) to become Tollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026 at the Indian box office. Let’s see whether it becomes Tollywood’s first 250 crore net grosser of the year.

Take a look at the top Telugu grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Peddi – 220.1 crore (12 days) Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 218.47 crore The Raja Saab – 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 72.38 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 53.9 crore

Budget and recovery

Peddi was made on a budget of 350 crore, and has earned 220.1 crore net so far. So, in 12 days, it has recovered 62.89% of the budget. It needs 129.9 crore more to enter the safe zone, which is impossible to achieve. So, the film has almost locked the losing verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 350 crore

India net collection – 220.1 crore

Recovery – 62.89%

Deficit – 129.9 crore

Deficit% – 37.11%

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