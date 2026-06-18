Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is now chasing the 75 crore mark at the Indian box office. With increased competition, there’s been a tough battle for footfalls. But the romantic comedy has managed to surpass VD’s first film as a solo lead. Scroll below for the day 13 report!

How much has it collected in India?

David Dhawan’s directorial is one day away from concluding its second weekend. As per estimates, it collected 1.25 crore on day 13, witnessing a 22% drop from the previous day. There’s been strict competition from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and other latest releases. Unfortunately, there will be no sigh of relief as Cocktail 2 is also arriving tomorrow.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 57.43 crore net. Including GST, the gross collection surges to 67.76 crore.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Week 1: 43.53 crore

Day 8: 2.35 crore

Day 9: 3.25 crore

Day 10: 3.95 crore

Day 11: 1.5 crore

Day 12: 1.6 crore

Day 13: 1.25 crore

Total: 57.43 crore

Knocks down Varun Dhawan’s Main Tera Hero

Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year in 2012, but it features Sidharth Malhotra as the co-lead. The 39-year-old actor featured in his first solo lead film, Main Tera Hero (2014). Also directed by David Dhawan, Ileana D’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri co-starrer concluded its lifetime at 55 crore net. His latest romantic drama has crossed that mark in 13 days of its theatrical run.

The next target would be to enter Varun’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India. It must earn more than Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (70.17 crore) to secure a spot on the list.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 13 Summary

India net: 57.43 crore

India gross: 67.76 crore

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