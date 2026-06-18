Our hopes were high from Kangana Ranaut’s latest release, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Despite positive reviews, the Bollywood thriller is struggling to drive the desired footfalls to the ticket windows. Only 13.5% of the total budget has been recovered so far. Scroll below for the day 6 update!

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 6

According to estimates, Kangana Ranaut’s production earned 55 lakh on day 6. After maintaining a stable hold, although on the lower end, in the last two days, it witnessed a dip of 15%. The situation is only going to get more difficult with the arrival of Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2, starting tomorrow.

The total earnings in India have currently reached 6.1 crore net. Manoj Tapadia’s directorial is made on a reported budget of 45 crore, which means about 13.5% of the investments have been recovered. It still needs to earn 38.9 crore to achieve the breakeven stage, which looks like an impossible task at this pace. Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 7.19 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1 – 1 crore

Day 2 – 1.45 crore

Day 3 – 1.8 crore

Day 4 – 65 lakh

Day 5 – 65 lakh

Day 6 – 55 lakh

Total: 6.1 crore

How is it performing compared to Kangana Ranaut’s last release?

Kangana Ranaut’s 2025 release, Emergency, recorded an opening week of 16.49 crore net. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is less than 24 hours away from concluding its debut week. It still needs a 170% jump to match those figures. It looks like another big disappointment is on the cards for Bollywood!

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 6 Summary

Budget: 45 crore

India net: 6.1 crore

Budget recovery: 13.5%

India gross: 7.19 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 6: Achieves 100% Recovery, Begins Earning Profits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News