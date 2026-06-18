Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, and others, has emerged as one of the surprise success stories of 2026 at the Indian box office. Released amid negligible buzz, the romantic horror thriller has been impressing us since opening day, and even on weekdays, it has maintained momentum. In the meantime, on the first Wednesday, the film has entered the safe zone, thus starting its profit-making journey.

How much did Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

The Bollywood romantic horror thriller did business of 1.5 crore on the first Wednesday, day 6. Compared to Tuesday, day 5’s 2.2 crore showed a 31.81% drop, which is more than expected, but that’s understandable since Tuesday’s growth was driven by discounted ticket rates. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 15.05 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals a gross of 17.75 crore.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 2.5 crore

Day 2 – 3.25 crore

Day 3 – 3.6 crore

Day 4 – 2 crore

Day 5 – 2.2 crore

Day 6 – 1.5 crore

Total – 15.05 crore

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past achieves 100% recovery!

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crore, and has earned 15.05 crore net. So, in just 6 days, it has recovered its entire budget and recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 5 lakh or 3.33%. So technically, the film has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office, as it has begun its profit-making journey.

Since Cocktail 2 releases tomorrow (June 19), the show count for Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past will be significantly impacted, but it is still expected to make decent returns in the long run.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crore

India net collection – 15.05 crore

ROI – 5 lakh

ROI% – 3.33%

Verdict – Plus

More about the film

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Rahul V Dubey, Dilip S. Jaiswal, Sanjay Ramesh Singh, and Manish Bhushan Mishra. It also stars Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey.

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