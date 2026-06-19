Karuppu, starring Suriya, RJ Balaji, and Trisha Krishnan, has now almost concluded its theatrical journey at the Indian box office. The fifth Thursday, day 35, saw the film bring in a negligible 7 lakh, confirming that the film’s run is effectively over and only token collections remain from here. Still, for a film that delivered Kollywood’s first big money-spinner of 2026, there’s plenty to be pleased about on the numbers front. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 35!

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 35 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama earned just 7 lakh on day 35, its fifth Thursday, a figure that suggests the film has run its full course in theatres. Overall, the magnum opus has earned an estimated 197.59 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 233.15 crore gross. With no more fuel in the tank, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 198-198.2 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.3 crore

Week 3 – 21.2 crore

Week 4 – 5.83 crore

Week 5 – 2.41 crore

Total – 197.59 crore

Karuppu records 52% returns in 5 weeks!

Karuppu was made on an estimated budget of 130 crore, and has earned 197.59 crore net so far. So, in 35 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 67.59 crore. Calculated further, it equals 51.99%, or 52% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 130 crore

India net collection – 197.59 crore

ROI – 67.59 crore

ROI% – 51.99%

Verdict – Plus

Ends Suriya’s dry spell at the Indian box office.

Suriya had been going through a rough phase for a long time, and finally, he delivered his first success in 10 years with Karuppu. For those who don’t know, the actor’s last successful film was Pasanga 2, which was released in 2015. Let’s see if the Kollywood star keeps the momentum intact with his upcoming releases.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Off To A Decent Start, Targets Bollywood’s 4th Biggest Opening Of 2026

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News