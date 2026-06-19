Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, has finally arrived in theaters. Backed by the goodwill of the first installment and Maddock Films, the film has arrived with a solid showcasing across India. Enjoying a solo release, the latest Bollywood romantic comedy entertainer started its journey at the Indian box office on a decent note, registering a morning occupancy similar to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which marked Shahid and Kriti’s debut collaboration. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Cocktail 2 arrives with an impressive show count

Before we get to the occupancy, the show count of the Cocktail sequel is worth mentioning. The film was expected to open with 10,000 shows or slightly higher, but exceeded expectations by securing 11,900 shows. Yes, you read that right! The film has secured close to 12,000 shows on its first day, which is massive and offers an opportunity to earn big numbers.

Registers a decent occupancy in day 1 morning shows

It has been learned that the morning shows of Cocktail 2 have concluded, and the response was decent. Around 3,750 shows have wrapped up, and the average occupancy was 11% nationwide, similar to Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (11%). While the figure might appear underwhelming at first glance, it’s important to note that the film has been released on a massive scale. Considering the high show count, an occupancy of 11% is respectable and is expected to translate into healthy numbers.

Heading for Bollywood’s 4th biggest start of 2026

Since early word-of-mouth and reviews are mostly favorable, Cocktail 2 is expected to see a rise as the day progresses, indicating a solid start. With over 5.5 crore gross coming from pre-sales alone, the film is targeting a start of 12-14 crore net at the Indian box office.

With an expected start of 12-14 crore net, the Cocktail sequel is heading for Bollywood’s fourth-biggest opening of 2026 in India, below Bhooth Bangla (18.31 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 openers of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 145 crore Border 2 – 32.1 crore Bhooth Bangla – 18.31 crore O’Romeo – 9.01 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 8.65 crore

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