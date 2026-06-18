Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 by miles and continues to push its tally ahead. It’s currently in the final stage of its theatrical run and trying to accumulate as much as possible at the Indian box office. On opening day, the film exceeded expectations, and over its run, it maintained momentum to amass a solid total. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 34 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama scored just 10 lakh on the fifth Wednesday, day 34. Overall, it has earned 197.36 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 232.88 crore gross. With no fuel left in the tank, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 198-198.5 crore net. With a little more push and a late OTT release, it could have touched the 200 crore mark.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.3 crore

Week 3 – 21.2 crore

Week 4 – 5.83 crore

Day 29 – 34 lakh

Day 30 – 65 lakh

Day 31 – 80 lakh

Day 32 – 20 lakh

Day 33 – 9 lakh

Day 34 – 10 lakh

Total – 197.36 crore

Karuppu enjoys nearly 13X opening-day multiplier

For those who aren’t aware, Karuppu registered a net opening of 15.5 crore at the Indian box office. Since Suriya was going through a rough patch, one didn’t expect the film to multiply the opening-day collection much, but it surprised everyone. Backed by good word of mouth among audiences, the film performed much better than expected.

By the end of day 34, Karuppu stands at a whopping 197.36 crore net, thus recording the opening-day multiplier of 12.8. It has clearly exceeded expectations and become a much-needed game-changer for Suriya. Such a momentum at the box office is indicative of how a good commercial entertainer, despite mixed reviews, can do wonders if the content clicks with the audience. Let’s see if the actor repeats the same magic with his next film, Vishwanath & Sons.

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