Karuppu, starring Suriya, RJ Balaji, and Trisha Krishnan, has come at the right time, emerging as Kollywood’s first big money spinner of 2026 at the Indian box office. After having a blast at ticket windows, the film has now completely slowed down, with collections dropping below 10 lakh on the fifth Tuesday. It could be clearly seen that the OTT release has impacted the film’s theatrical run significantly. However, there’s nothing to worry about as the film has done its job. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 33!

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 33 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama earned 9 lakh on the fifth Tuesday, day 33. Compared to day 32’s 20 lakh, it dropped by 55%. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 197.26 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 232.76 crore gross. Considering the slow pace, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 198-198.5 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.3 crore

Week 3 – 21.2 crore

Week 4 – 5.83 crore

Day 29 – 34 lakh

Day 30 – 65 lakh

Day 31 – 80 lakh

Day 32 – 20 lakh

Day 33 – 9 lakh

Total – 197.26 crore

Karuppu mints healthy returns in 33 days!

Karuppu was made on an estimated budget of 130 crore, and has earned 197.26 crore net so far. So, in 33 days, the film has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 67.26 crore. Calculated further, it equals 51.73% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

To secure a hit verdict, Karuppu must make 100% returns, which will be achieved at a net collection of 260 crore. Since scoring 260 crore net is impossible, the Suriya starrer won’t secure a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 50 crore

India net collection – 197.26 crore

ROI – 67.26 crore

ROI% – 51.73%

Verdict – Plus

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