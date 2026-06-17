Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina starrer Main Vaapas Aaunga is maintaining a decent hold at the Indian box office. It made the most of the discounted Tuesday, but the 70 crore budget is a huge worry. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 5

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected 1.65 crore net on day 5. It enjoyed a 43% jump on the discounted Tuesday. The word of mouth has been positive, but the period romantic drama has not been able to drive the desired footfalls to theatres. There’s also strong competition from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, and other ongoing releases.

The total box office collection in India reaches 8.30 crore net. As mentioned before, Imtiaz Ali’s directorial is made on a massive budget of 70 crore. Only 12% of the total investments have been recovered so far. It still needs to collect 61.7 crore to enter the safe zone. The gross earnings currently stand at 9.79 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1.15 cror

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Day 3: 2.5 crore

Day 4: 1.15 crore

Day 5: 1.65 crore

Total: 8.30 crore

Tough time ahead at the box office!

In the next two days, Main Vaapas Aaunga will also face competition from Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna‘s Cocktail 2. The upcoming romantic comedy will steal a chunk of the show count, making the journey further challenging.

It looks like Diljit Dosanjh starrer will witness the routine fate of most Imtiaz Ali films. Those who have watched the films have praised it, but hopefully the masses will give it the due credit in time to come.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 8.30 crore

Budget recovery: 12%

India gross: 3.54 crore

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Must Read: Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past Box Office Collection Day 5: Only 1.45 Crore Away From Entering The Safe Zone

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