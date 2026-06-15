Imtiaz Ali’s latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga, showed healthy growth over its opening weekend, and the momentum luckily helped the first Monday sail at the box office. Facing the dreaded first Monday, the romantic drama has passed the dreaded test with a minimal drop!

Looking at the numbers, they are as much as the opening day, which proves that the film has finally held a steady momentum. In fact, the film has managed to secure its position as the third highest-grossing romantic drama of 2026 in India, surpassing Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 4 Estimates

On the fourth day, Monday, June 15, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned in the range of 1.2 – 1.4 crore at the box office. Compared to Sunday’s collection of 2.50 crore, this is a drop of nearly 44% to 52%. The niche romance drama started on a lower note, and needs to hold much closer to its Friday numbers (1.15 crore) to guarantee a long theatrical run.

The film recorded an average occupancy of 15% across 2,139 shows in India on Monday, indicating that the footfalls have slowed down after the weekend rush.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown of the film in India.

Day 1: 1.15 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Day 3: 2.5 crore

Day 4: 1.2 – 1.4 crore

Total: 6.7 – 6.9 crore

Despite the underwhelming Monday hold, the film’s cumulative net made it surpass the lowest-grossing romantic drama of 2026, surpassing Ek Din.

Check out the box office collection of all the romantic dramas of 2026 (India Net Collection).

Chand Mera Dil: 31.09 crore Do Deewane Seher Mein: 7.98 crore Main Vapas Aaunga: 6.7 – 6.9 crore Ek Din: 4.3 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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