Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, and others, is poised to become a success at the Indian box office. After a good opening weekend, the film is maintaining an impressive pace during the weekdays. With a steady flow of young audiences, it continues to mint good moolah. In the meantime, the film has recovered 90% of its budget already and is all set to enter the safe zone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood romantic horror thriller scored 2.2 crore on the first Tuesday, day 5. Compared to day 4’s 2 crore, it jumped by 10%, which was on the cards due to the blockbuster Tuesday offer. Overall, it has earned an estimated 13.55 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 15.98 crore gross. Such numbers are really good for a film made on a controlled budget, especially given that it received negative reviews.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 2.5 crore

Day 2 – 3.25 crore

Day 3 – 3.6 crore

Day 4 – 2 crore

Day 5 – 2.2 crore

Total – 13.55 crore

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past to enter the safe zone on day 6

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past was reportedly made on a budget of just 15 crore, and has earned 13.55 crore net so far. So, in just 5 days, it has recovered 90.33% of the budget. It needs only 1.45 crore more to make a full recovery and enter the safe zone, which will be achieved today, on day 6. After making 100% recovery, the film will start its profit-making journey, thus securing a plus verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 15 crore

India net collection – 13.55 crore

Recovery – 90.33%

Deficit – 1.45 Cr

Cr Deficit% – 9.67%

More about the film

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Rahul V Dubey, Dilip S. Jaiswal, Sanjay Ramesh Singh, and Manish Bhushan Mishra. The film was released on June 12.

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