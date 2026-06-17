Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi is now competing in the 300 crore club at the worldwide box office. Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial recently surpassed Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to become the #1 Tollywood grosser of 2026. It has now left behind Karuppu to emerge as the highest-grossing South release of the year. Scroll below for the day 13 update!
How much has Peddi earned in India?
According to Sacnilk, Peddi accumulated 3.45 crore net on day 13, across all languages. The second week is seeing a steady decline in collection. Compared to the 4.10 earned on Monday, it saw a 15.85% drop.
The cumulative total in India reaches 223.55 crore net. The sports action drama is made on a budget of 350 crore. It has recovered 64% of the total investments so far. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 263.78 crore.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 193.55 crore
- Day 9: 5.15 crore
- Day 10: 8.10 crore
- Day 11: 9.20 crore
- Day 12: 4.10 crore
- Day 13: 3.45 crore
Total: 223.55 crore
Peddi beats Karuppu!
Another big milestone has been unlocked! Peddi has amassed 315.98 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes an overseas total of 52.20 crore gross.
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s film has surpassed Suriya’s Karuppu, which has earned 313.81 crore gross globally. It is now the highest-grossing South release of 2026.
Check out the top 5 highest-grossing South films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:
- Peddi: 315.98 crore
- Karuppu: 313.81 crore
- Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 300.79 crore
- Drishyam 3: 241.2 crore
- Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 13 Summary
- Budget: 350 crore
- India net: 223.55 crore
- Budget recovery: 64%
- India gross: 263.78 crore
- Overseas gross: 52.20 crore
- Worldwide gross: 315.98 crore
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