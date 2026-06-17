Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has entered the final stage of its theatrical run and is doing its best to push its tally higher. Currently in its fourth week, the film has emerged as a big success already at the Indian box office, scoring well over the century mark in net collections. Now collections have dropped, but there’s nothing to worry about as the film has already amassed big returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 27!

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the Indian box office in 27 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller scored 18 lakh on the fourth Tuesday, day 27. Compared to day 26’s 26 lakh, it dropped by 30.76%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 109.93 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 129.71 crore gross. Considering the slow pace and the OTT release scheduled for tomorrow (June 18), the film won’t add significant numbers now and is heading for a lifetime collection of 111-112 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 81.95 crore

Week 2 – 20.68 crore

Week 3 – 5.35 crore

Day 23 – 33 lakh

Day 24 – 55 lakh

Day 25 – 63 lakh

Day 26 – 26 lakh

Day 27 – 18 lakh

Total – 109.93 crore

Drishyam 3 records solid returns!

Drishyam 3 was reportedly made on a budget of 50 crore, and has earned 109.93 crore net so far. So, in 27 days, it has recorded a return on investment (ROI) of 59.93 crore. Calculated further, it equals a solid 119.86% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

To become a super hit, Drishyam 3 must make 150% returns, which will be achieved at 125 crore net. However, since 125 crore net collection is out of reach, the film won’t secure a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 50 crore

India net collection – 109.93 crore

ROI – 59.93 crore

ROI% – 119.86%

Verdict – Hit

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