Srinivasa Mangapuram Box Office Collection Day 2: Rasha Thadani’s Telugu Debut Trails Bollywood Debut( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Telugu drama Srinivasa Mangapuram by Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni and Rasha Thadani was released in theatres on July 30. The film marks the acting debut of Jaya Krishna. He is the son of the late Ramesh Babu and the nephew of superstar Mahesh Babu. The film opened well at the box office, despite clashing with Spider-Man: Brand New Day. On day 2, the film saw a minor drop due to a lack of buzz. This also marks Radha Thadani’s debut in Telugu. She made her Bollywood debut with Azaad last year, which was a box-office disaster.

How Much Did Srinivasa Mangapuram Earn At The Box Office In 2 Days?

Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni comes from a rich film family, and there was natural curiosity about his debut. The actor chose a hardcore romance drama for his first opposite Rasha Thadani. The film has been directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame. On paper, it served as a perfect launchpad. However, the film received mixed reviews from audiences, with the majority citing the formula-driven narrative as its biggest problem.

Amid this, Srinivasa Mangapuram saw a decent opening of 1.25 crore on Thursday. The film opened on 1,665 screens, according to Sacnilk. This is a good screen count for a film starring debutantes and clashing with the box-office monster Spider-Man: Brand New Day. On day 2, the film earned 0.94 crore, a 24.8% drop. This is a minor drop, as the screen count dipped slightly as well. On day 2, the film opened to 1586 screens in India. Despite the minor drop, the film is expected to end its extended opening weekend at 4-5 crores.

Day-Wise Collection of Srinivasa Mangapuram

Day 1: 1.25 crore

Day 2: 0.94 crore

Total: 2.19 crore

Srinivasa Mangapruam Trails Rasha Thadani’s Debut Film Azaad

Meanwhile, Rasha Thadani’s debut film Azaad, which was backed by Ajay Devgn earned better than Srinivasa Mangapuram. The film’s two-day total was 2.8 crore. However, the film opened to over 4000 screens in its opening weekend. The film, however, failed to sustain its momentum and crashed at the box office, ending its theatrical run below 10 crore.

More About Srinivasa Mangapuram

The trailer for Srinivasa Mangapuram gives off a very Romeo-and-Juliet vibe. The two lovers are ready to sacrifice their love for their love in this film. There are people behind their lives. Although the reason for this has not been disclosed in the trailer.

The film has been written by Ajay Bhupathi and Tajuddin Syed. The movie has been produced by Aadi Sheshagiri Rao Ghattamaneni, Gemini Kiran, P. Kiran, Sakamuri Narayanaswamy, and presented by C Aswani Dutt.

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