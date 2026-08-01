Bollywood Box Office July 2026 Report: Dhamaal 2 Leads The Charge ( Photo Credit – T-Series; Instagram )

In July 2026, Bollywood saw 9 noteworthy releases, but overall collections fell short of June’s momentum by a small margin. Dhamaal 4 emerged as the biggest contributor of the month, comfortably ahead of every other release. Speaking of the overall numbers, July was a step down from June, continuing the unpredictable pattern Bollywood has shown through the first half of the year. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhamaal 4 dominates the month

Among all fresh Bollywood releases in July, Dhamaal 4 contributed the most, with 164.2 crore net till July 31, more than double the next-biggest film’s contribution. Alpha was the second-biggest contributor with 59.26 crore net, followed by Welcome To The Jungle, which was actually released in June but added 48.16 crore in July.

Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its late-blooming run with 15.46 crore, while Cocktail 2, also a holdover from June, contributed 11.85 crore. Baby Do Die Do added 6.7 crore. Among the smaller releases, The India Story managed just 1 crore, Tera Yaar Hoon Main scored 56 lakh, and Bhai Tera Star Hai brought in a modest 50 lakh till July 31.

Collections dip 10% from June

Overall, Bollywood saw 307.69 crore net coming in at the Indian box office from noteworthy releases in July. Compared with June’s 342.17 crore, this represents a 10.07% drop, which is a small but still a dip from the previous month.

Take a look at Bollywood’s contributors in July 2026 at the Indian box office (highest to lowest):

Dhamaal 4 – 164.2 crore Alpha – 59.26 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 48.16 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 15.46 crore Cocktail 2 – 11.85 crore Baby Do Die Do – 6.7 crore The India Story – 1 crore Tera Yaar Hoon Main – 56 lakh Bhai Tera Star Hai – 50 lakh

Total – 307.69 crore

Can Bollywood rise in August?

This month, Bollywood will witness two big releases: Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947. These two big releases have huge potential at the Indian box office. If word of mouth turns out to be favorable, these two films alone can score above the 300 crore mark in net collections.

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