Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run but continues to grab attention by achieving exciting feats. In the latest development, it has emerged as the third-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the worldwide box office. For the last few days, it has been trying to grab the third spot among the top Mollywood grossers, and finally, it happened on the fourth Wednesday, day 28.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn at the worldwide box office in 28 days?

The Malayalam crime thriller scored only 15 lakh on the fourth Wednesday, day 28, in India, taking the total to 110.13 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 129.95 crore gross. Overseas, it has almost wrapped up its run and currently stands at 111.7 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 241.65 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 110.13 crore

India gross – 129.95 crore

Overseas gross – 111.7 crore

Worldwide gross – 241.65 crore

Drishyam 3 becomes Mollywood’s 3rd highest-grosser!

With 241.65 crore, Drishyam 3 has surpassed Manjummel Boys (241.56 crore) to become Mollywood’s third-highest-grossing film globally. Such a grand success of the crime thriller indicates Mohanlal’s dominance in Malayalam cinema, with two of the top three grossers belonging to him.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers globally (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crore L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crore Drishyam 3 – 241.65 crore (28 days) Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crore Vaazha 2 – 238.46 crore Thudarum – 237.76 crore 2018 – 181 crore Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crore Aavesham – 156.48 crore Sarvam Maya – 151.27 crore

More about the film

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 released in theaters on May 21. It also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, and others. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the Aashirvad Cinemas banner. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 50 crore.

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